Keerthy Suresh reacts to wedding rumours, says ‘will reveal mystery man whenever I have to’

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in Telugu period action-drama Dasara, recently made headlines after some reports claimed that she’s all set to marry a Dubai-based businessman. On Monday, Keerthy took to Twitter to clarify that there’s no truth in the rumours and added that she will reveal the mystery man in her life whenever she wants to. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Keerthy Suresh calls her 'unstoppable, one of the most strong-hearted individuals' Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Dasara with Nani.

Ever since a picture of Keerthy with a person called Farhan went viral, reports quickly claimed that they were in a relationship. Some reports also claimed that they are set to get married soon.

Reacting to one such news report, Keerthy wrote on Twitter, “ Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right.”

Keerthy Suresh reacts to wedding reports on Twitter.

Keerthy was last seen in Dasara. In the film, she played the character Vennela and was the female lead. She was paired with Nani in the film, which was directed by Odella Srikant.

Keerthy gifted 130 gold coins to the crew of Dasara on the last day of the shoot. Reportedly, the gold coins were worth Rs. 70 lakh. The film’s publicist told HT that Keerthy did give a gold coin each to 130 crew members including drivers and light boys.

The film is originally shot in Telugu and was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Dasara went on to collect over ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide. While the film had a good start at the box office, it later failed to maintain the same and underperformed as a pan-India film. However, the Telugu version gained more popularity among the audience.

Following Dasara, Keerthy is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming films. She has several films lined up for release this year. This includes her next, Maamannan. It also has Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Besides this, Keerthy will also be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. She is also a part of Tamil films like Siren, Raghu Thatha and Revolver Rita.

