Who is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh's childhood sweetheart set to marry actor next month

On Monday, news broke that actor Keerthy Suresh is set to tie the knot next month. While the actor or her family have not commented on the development yet, DT Next quoted sources as saying that the actor will wed her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa in December. As the news spread, there was one question on a lot of fans' lips: who is Antony? (Also read: Keerthy Suresh will marry her long-term boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa next month: Report) Keerthy Suresh has reportedly been dating Antony Thattil for 15 years

Who is Antony Thattil, Keerthy Suresh's rumoured beau

Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. Antony also owns a couple of companies registered in Chennai, Keerthy's hometown. Reports state that Antony is a media-shy person who likes to keep a low profile, so he hardly ever appears with Keerthy in public. Indiatimes claims Keerthy and Antony have been dating for 15 years, having met as teenagers first. However, they have hardly shared pictures on social media together or appeared at events all this while. Antony and Keerthy reportedly began dating around 2008-09 when the actor was in school and Antony was about to start undergraduate college.

About Keerthy Suresh's wedding

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying that the wedding will take place in Goa on December 11 and 12 and will be an intimate affair. In all likelihood, apart from just a few of Keerthy's industry colleagues, the wedding will be attended only by the bride and groom's families and friends.

Keerthy has hardly spoken about her personal life in public despite being a public figure almost her entire life. During a conversation with SS Music last year, the actor was asked about the qualities she would like to have in her future life partner. "It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there's good amount of give and take, I think that's more than enough," she had said.

Keerthy Suresh's film career

Keerthy Suresh began her acting career as a child artist at the age of 7 before taking a break five years later to finish her education. The actor returned to films in 2013 with her debut as a lead star in Geethanjali. She moved outside Malayalam cinema, working in both Tamil and Telugu industries. Keerthy earned mainstream fame through the 2018 Nag Ashwin film Mahanati, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has since appeared in hits like Sarkar, Annaatthe, and Kalki 2898 AD. This year, she is making her Hindi film debut with Baby John.