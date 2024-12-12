Samantha wishes ‘eternal happiness’ for Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil; Varun Dhawan, Hansika also congratulate newlyweds

Samantha reacts to Keerthy's wedding pics

Samantha shared Keerthy's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “The picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the most beautiful people, may you be filled with eternal happiness and love always (red heart emoticons) #NyKeforever.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu via her Instagram Stories.

Keerthy's Baby John co-star Varun Dhawan, actors Hansika Motwani, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Priyanka Mohan also congratulated the couple in the comments section of the post. Aishwarya wrote, “Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeee you both to bitsss !!!! Making me cry again you guys' What a day!!” Mithila Palkar commented, “Congratulations, darling girl!”

About Keerthy Suresh's wedding

Keerthy and Antony got married in Goa on Thursday. The two shared pictures from their dreamy wedding later in the day. In one of the pictures, Keerthy was seen putting a garland on Antony and smiling as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. A priest performed the rituals, and they later posed for pictures with a special appearance from their dog. “#ForTheLoveOfNyke,” Keerthy wrote with the post. For the special day, the actor chose a beautiful red saree and accessorised it with traditional jewellery.

Keerthy recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. When asked about her visit, Keerthy shared, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings).” She also confirmed the wedding's location, adding, “It is happening in Goa.”