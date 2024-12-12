Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil are married! Actor shares stunning first official pics from wedding

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have officially tied to knot. The Tamil actor took the vows in a beautiful and intimate ceremony in Goa. She took to Instagram to share the first official wedding pictures. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil are married.

Keerthy Suresh is married!

The photos show the couple putting garlands on each other as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. A priest performed the rituals and they later posed for pictures with a special appearance from their dog. “#ForTheLoveOfNyke,” Keerthy wrote with the post.

Best wishes from fans

Fans of the actor congratulated her. “Very happy for both of you,” wrote one. “Heartiest congrats to you both and wishing you the best of times ahead together! Happy married life,” wrote another. A person also wrote, “Counting down the days until forever ♾️ begins. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and happiness! congratulations kitty.”

Keerthy Suresh visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati recently. Videos of her visit surfaced on social media, showing her accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar, along with actor Menaka.

Speaking to the media, Keerthy revealed that the visit was to seek blessings ahead of two significant events in her life: her Bollywood debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and her wedding in December. She attended the morning darshan at the temple, dressed in a simple blue saree.

When asked about her visit, Keerthy shared, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings).”

She also confirmed the wedding's location, adding, “It is happening in Goa.”

Keerthy began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead actor with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She also starred in Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017)and Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Mahanati (2018). She won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Mahanati.