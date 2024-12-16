Menu Explore
Varun Dhawan clarifies Baby John is an adaptation of Theri, not a remake: ‘We had to change a lot of…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 16, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Theri was a 2016 release which starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. It was directed by Atlee.

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Theri. The actor unveiled an action-packed trailer of the film last week. Baby John is a Bollywood update on the hit 2016 Tamil film, Theri. In an interview with India Today, Varun said that Baby John is not a scene-by-scene remake of the film and can be rather called an ‘adaptation.’ (Also read: Baby John trailer: Varun Dhawan vows to protect his daughter in action-packed thriller. Watch)

Varun Dhawan talked about Baby John being a remake of Theri.
Varun Dhawan talked about Baby John being a remake of Theri.

What Varun said

During the chat, Varun said: "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done.”

'We're not running away from…'

He added, “Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation”

Baby John is an action drama which is directed by Kalees and marks the Hindi production debut of director Atlee of Jawan fame. Varun plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The film, which releases in theatres this Christmas, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in key roles with a cameo by Salman Khan.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
