Baby John trailer: Varun Dhawan vows to protect his daughter in action-packed thriller. Watch

The trailer of Varun Dhawan's next is out! On Monday evening, the makers released the three minute-long action-packed trailer of Varun Dhawan's next, and if the trailer is any indication, Baby John seems to be the perfect combination of action, entertainment, humour and foot-tapping tracks. This is the first time that Varun has starred in an out-and-out actioner. (Also read: Baby John song Nain Matakka teaser: Varun Dhawan brings Keerthy Suresh to Bollywood with Diljit Dosanjh's beats. Watch) Varun Dhawan in a still from Baby John.

Baby John trailer

The trailer of Baby John establishes the sweet bond between Varun Dhawan's character and his daughter in the film. The actor does all the dad duties, and takes care of his daughter every single day. His daughter says that even though she calls him a baby that does not mean that he is a baby in reality! We also get glimpses of his character being a police officer, falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character. Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi also make brief appearances.

One of the major attractions of the trailer is Jackie Shroff's entry as the antagonist. The actor looks menacing as wrecks havoc on the idyllic society, thereby posing as a threat to many. The trailer ends with Baby John unleashing his violent side and vowing to protect his daughter no matter what.

More details

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Producer Murad Khetani, from Cine 1 Studios shares, "With Baby John our aim was to create a film that blends the intensity of action with the warmth of human emotions. Baby John is our labour of love, and seeing the fans' response today, I know this movie will be an unforgettable experience for everyone who watches it. We are excited for the world to see this film, and we are incredibly proud of the film we’ve created alongside this exceptional team."

Presenter Atlee shares, "Baby John addresses a very important and timely subject. While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women’s safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I’m incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project."

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December 25.