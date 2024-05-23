Sharad Kelkar says Deepika Padukone danced in Ram-Leela despite injury: ‘Full tape bandh k usne 11 din shoot kiya’

Sharad Kelkar was lauded for his his negative portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013). In an interview with Filmygyan, Sharad revealed that he shot for a Garba sequence post his knee surgery. He told that Deepika Padukone helped him with his steps despite being injured herself. (Also read: Sharad Kelkar reveals The Family Man didn't contact him for season 3: ‘They will find some other kaleshi guy’) Sharad Kelkar revealed that Deepika Padukone danced in Ram-Leela despite being in pain.

Sharad Kelkar praises Deepika Padukone

Sharad heaped praise on his co-star and said, “I remember one incident very well. More than love, I respect her (Deepika) a lot. I had a knee surgery at that time and we were shooting for the song - Lahu muh lag gaya. I had to do the Garba while sitting. My physio told me, ‘You can’t sit because you just had a surgery, you can't bend below 90 degrees.' I was unable to do it. Because of pain due to surgery, I couldn't do it. Since, Sanjay Sir is a perfectionist, he said ‘Do as much as you can manage to perform.’ I was not getting the steps. Deepika was dancing barefoot with full bruises in her feet. Full tape bandh k usne 11 din shoot kiya pain me (She danced with tapes around her foot for eleven days, despite being in pain). But I remember when I went blank and couldn't remember the steps for the song. It was lunch time, Deepika stayed back and she taught me. She said, ‘You can do it. I’ll teach you.' Somehow I managed to do it and she was damn sweet.'”

About Sharad Kelkar

Sharad made his Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's Hulchul. He has worked in popular films like Baadshaaho, Tanhaji and Laxmii. Sharad also played a pivotal character in Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth. The film is a biopic on visually-challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla essayed by Rajkummar. The Tushar Hiranandani directorial also features Alaya F and Jyothika in crucial roles.

Sharad Kelkar's upcoming project

Sharad will be seen next in Abhishek Anil Kapur's aerial action-thriller Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.