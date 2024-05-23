Sharad Kelkar reveals The Family Man didn't contact him for season 3: ‘They will find some other kaleshi guy’

Sharad Kelkar was lauded for his performance in Raj and DK's spy-thriller series, The Family Man. The actor who starred in both seasons of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer espionage saga was missing from action when the third installment was announced. Sharad revealed the reason for his absence from The Family Man 3 cast in an interview with India Today. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals if there will be a crossover between his The Family Man 3 and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2) Sharad Kelkar reacted on his absence from The Family Man Season 3.

Sharad on his absence from The Family Man 3

The Srikanth actor was asked if he would reprise his role as Arvind in the third season of The Family Man, which focuses on national security threats. Sharad said, “I have not been tagged in the announcement post, so I might not be in the show. I don't know anything about it. I don't have any news of it as well. In fact, I read the announcement, but nobody informed me. So, I don't have any clue. But I think it will be bigger and better than ‘The Family Man Season 2’.” He further opined, “They will find some other kaleshi guy. Frankly, I don't know what they have written. I didn't have any meetings or communications with them, so I don't know if my role is there or written. If it is written, then I'll be there; otherwise, you guys, miss me. I never tease, I never lie, so what I am saying is true.”

About The Family Man

Manoj, Priyamani, and Shari Hashmi will reprise their roles as Srikant Tiwari, Suchitra Tiwari, and JK Talpade, respectively, in the third season of The Family Man. The post-credit scenes of The Family Man 2 hinted at a connection between the Covid-19 pandemic and the Indo-China border conflict. The premise for the third installment shows how China used the Coronavirus pandemic as a distraction to attack the North-Eastern states.

In one of the scenes from Raj and DK's heist-thriller Farzi, Vijay Sethupathi's character Michael Vedanayagam speaks to a man called Tiwari on the phone. Manoj's voice can be heard as the man answering as Tiwari. There have been speculations about a crossover between Farzi and The Family Man.

Sharad Kelkar was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth. He has also done the voiceover for the animated action series - Baahubali: Crown of Blood.