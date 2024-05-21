Manoj Bajpayee reveals if there will be a crossover between his The Family Man 3 and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2

Manoj on The Family Man, Farzi crossover

Talking about the crossover, Manoj said, "The American contract is so strict, if I say something, then I will have to pay back some amount which I am not getting as well. That's why I can't say anything. But, bohot majja aaney wala hai (It's going to be fun)."

On shooting the show, Manoj added, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main... Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 am...I was shooting for The Family Man)."

The Family Man filming

Earlier this month, the makers of the franchise officially announced the third season, updating fans that they have commenced the shoot. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared pictures of Manoj sitting with the makers and wrote, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins. Drop your excitement."

About The Family Man

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency. It is written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK. The eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. The makers have not announced the release date yet. The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

About Farzi

Farzi, a black comedy crime thriller series stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. It is the story of an artist who decides to make counterfeit money. The eight-episode series released on Prime Video in February 2023.