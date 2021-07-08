Raj and DK share pic with their series heroes Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor, fans call it 'awesomeness in a pic'

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new picture with their fans. The photo showed Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor come together in a frame with Raj.

Manoj Bajpayee is the lead in Raj and DK's hit Amazon Prime series The Family Man while Shahid Kapoor will star as the lead in their upcoming, yet untitled action series. The photo also featured Bhuvan Arora all four of them are seen smiling for the camera.





Sharing the picture, Raj and DK wrote, "And then this happened." Fans were excited to see Manoj and Shahid in the same frame. "So excited for your web series with Shahid," wrote one. "Too much talent in a single frame. Maar daala," wrote another. Rashi Khanna, who stars with Shahid Kapoor in the new series, also left a heart emoji on the post.

Not much is known about the upcoming series, which will also mark Shahid's web series debut. Speaking about it during an Instagram live, he had said, "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform."

Also read: Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

Shahid said he was "not allowed to say much" but teased that the project would be a departure from his previous works. "I have loved Raj and DK's work for a while. I really enjoyed seeing The Family Man and I totally loved season two. The web series is very different from anything that I've ever done. It's going to be exciting. It's a quirky crime drama," he added.

The Family Man stars Manoj as an Indian spy caught in his middle class life. The new season won praise from audiences and critics alike.