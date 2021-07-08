Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

Amy Jackson has shared a throwback picture of her 'forever favourite', Aishwarya Rai. Amy reposted a picture of Aishwarya, clicked soon after she was crowned Miss World in 1994.

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai is seen in a maroon saree, sitting on the floor with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and having a meal. She is seen eating with her hands while the Miss World crown still rests on her head.

Sharing the photo, Amy Jackson wrote 'queen' and 'forever favourite' for Aishwarya. Amy is also a pageant winner. The British actor was crowned Miss Teen World in 2019. She also competed for the Miss England title in 2010 and was crowned the runner-up.





Aishwarya was the first runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 1994. She lost the crown to Sushmita Sen. Later, both of them won the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, respectively.

Aishwarya and Amy also have another connection. While Aishwarya was cast as the lead opposite Rajinikanth in 2010's Enthiran, Amy was brought on board for the sequel, Robot 2, which released in 2018.

Speaking about replacing Aishwarya on the movie, Amy had told a leading daily in 2017, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration. I’ve watched Robot several times. I have literally followed in Aishwarya’s footsteps. But our characters aren’t related.”

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film did not receive positive reviews or audience reaction. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. It is an epic drama, based on a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Amy is married to hotelier George Panayiotou and they have a son named Andreas. She made her debut with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam in 2010 and has since starred in movies such as Ek Haseena Thi, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.