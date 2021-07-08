When Aishwarya Rai brought the house down with witty response to question about Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a witty reply at the ready when she was asked if she was missing husband Abhishek Bachchan at a press event. The crowd erupted in laughter at Aishwarya's response.

In a 2017 video from a press event, a reporter asked Aishwarya Rai that since she became emotional while watching a promo of her film, if she was missing Abhishek Bachchan. With a bemused expression, she replied, "Aapko mujhse bas sawaal poochna hi tha na (You just had to ask me that question, didn't you)?"

She continued, "Main kya bolu? Aadhe ghante mein ghar jaa rahi hu, milenge phirse (What do you want me to say? I'm going back home in half-an-hour, I'll see him again)." But the reporter wasn't deterred. He asked Aishwarya if she could talk about some special memories that she has of the two of them. She replied, "Judi hu, zindagi bita rahi hu saath mein... It's a lifetime together, thank you."





Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They have one daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011. In an interview earlier this year, Abhishek recalled his 'love story' with Aishwarya, which he said started when they first met in Switzerland.

He said on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's beach date in the Maldives turned out to be a 'disaster'

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in 2018's Fanney Khan, with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will return to acting with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek, meanwhile, was last seen in The Big Bull. He has a wide slate of projects lined up. These include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.