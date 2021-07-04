When Aishwarya Rai revealed why she and Abhishek Bachchan took four months to name Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan turned parents in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November that year. However, they kept her away from the limelight for the first few months.

Although the couple eventually revealed her name and shared pictures of the little one, did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took about four months to name her Aaradhya? In an interview around Aaradhya's first birthday, Aishwarya revealed the reason behind the delay in naming her.

Speaking with Vogue India in 2012, Aishwarya said, "‘Aaradhya’ means ‘one who is worthy of worship’. It was a name both Abhishek and I had always considered, but we threw it open to our extended family. You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I wasn’t even aware that it had been four months. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya—time is luxury. You can never have enough of it."

Aaradhya Bachchan will turn 10 this year. Earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan had said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has guided Aaradhya about the legacy her family carries. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan this summer, Abhishek had said, "She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that."

He continued, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them." Abhishek added that the couple's daughter takes paparazzi attention 'in her stride' and Aishwarya has 'trained her nicely'.