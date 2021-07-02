When Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's beach date in the Maldives turned out to be a 'disaster'

Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that on his first first wedding anniversary with wife Aishwarya Rai, they were in the Maldives and they decided to go on a romantic beach date. However, in Abhishek's words, "It was a disaster."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. On November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Speaking with Vogue India in 2016, Abhishek had recalled going on the dinner date. "So this is for men everywhere—don't believe that bit about a candlelight dinner on the beach being the most romantic thing in the world. I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there's sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I'm here to tell you guys, just don't do it," he said.

"I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We've actually spent entire nights just talking. I think that's the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share and listen," Abhishek Bachchan added.

Also read: Ranveer Singh waves at fans, blows kiss before driving away in his aqua blue Aston Martin. Watch video

Earlier this summer, Abhishek had opened up about falling in love with Aishwarya. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he said, "We'd been friends for a very long time. Aishwarya was one of the first co-stars I'd ever worked with. Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was technically the second film I started shooting, as soon as I finished Refugee. So she'd been a dear, dear friend, and we'd worked in so many films together. It was a bit of both. The universe conspired to bring us together."

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull. The actor has Dasvi in the pipeline. As for Aishwarya, she has reunited with director Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan.