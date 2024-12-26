Kartik Aaryan's new rugged look inspired by Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2? Watch what he says

Kartik Aaryan recently debuted his new, rugged look – moustache and beard along with his signature dense hair. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, the actor hinted that his new appearance is inspired by Allu Arjun's popular titular character in Sukumar's hit Telugu action thriller franchise Pushpa. (Also Read: Karan Johar ends feud with Kartik Aaryan, confirms new romantic comedy with him. Watch announcement) Kartik Aaryan's new rugged look inspired by Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Kartik does the Pushpa move

A paparazzo handle on Instagram shared a video from Kartik's outing in Mumbai from Wednesday evening. Kartik wore a light grey T-shirt with matching denims and cap. He teased the paparazzi while leaving in his SUV, before the photographers complimented him on his new look. Kartik acknowledged that and then did the Pushpa move, made famous by Allu Arjun. As he sat inside the car, the paparazzi asked him to repeat the move. Kartik obliged them casually and said, “Achhi picture hai (It's a good film),” before leaving.

About Pushpa

Pushpa is a blockbuster franchise produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Sukumar, the first instalment – Pushpa: The Rise – not only emerged as a pan-India hit, but also fetched Allu Arjun a National Award for Best Actor, the first for any Telugu actor. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The sequel – Pushpa 2: The Rule – released in cinemas earlier this month. Its dubbed version became the first Hindi film ever to cross ₹700 crore at the domestic box office. In the process, it beat the records of Amar Kaushik's Bollywood horror comedy Stree 2, which became the highest grossing Hindi film in India earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kartik also recently scored a hit with Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he reprised his role of ghostbuster Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster sequel. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned over ₹250 crore at the Indian box office.

Kartik will be next seen in an Anurag Basu romantic drama, Sandeep Modi's biographical action film, and Sameer Vidwans' romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.