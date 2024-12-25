Karan Johar ends feud with Kartik Aaryan, confirms new romantic comedy with him. Watch announcement

Has Karan Johar patched up with Kartik Aaryan after all? In 2021, multiple reports claimed that Kartik and Karan had a fallout, leading to the actor's exit from Dostana 2. After three years, the two have finally come together for a project, a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan speaks about rumoured fallout with Karan Johar and Dostana 2 exit: ‘People make baat ka batangad') Karan Johar will produce a romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan announces his next

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kartik shared the announcement video, which featured his voiceover. In it, Kartik goes on a rant about having three breakups and how his exes have had a hard time without him. He will now make sure that his fourth relationship does not suffer. ‘Mummy kasam khayi hain maine (I have taken mother’s promise),' he adds.

Titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the film will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik worked previously in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced. The film will be released in Christmas 2026.

More details

This marks the first time Kartik and Karan Johar are collaborating on a film. Earlier Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019. The filming of the project had come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports of the fallout between the actor and the filmmaker began circulating.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a box office success. The film will release on Netflix on December 27. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It unites Kartik Aaryan (who starred in part 2) with Vidya Balan (who starred in part 1). The film also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.