Kartik Aaryan speaks about rumoured fallout with Karan Johar and Dostana 2 exit: ‘People make baat ka batangad'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has now opened up about his rumoured fallout with Karan Johar, which reportedly led to his exit from Dostana 2. Last year, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. The film was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan doesn't want to comment on Karan Johar's Dostana 2, says he's not part of any 'camp'

Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 was announced in 2019. The filming of the project, like many others, had come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports of the fallout between the actor and the filmmaker began circulating.

In a new interview with Indian Express, when Kartik was asked if his differences with the industry people, could cost him work as he is not from a filmy background, he said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).” He was also asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him. He replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Last year, when rumours about Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour were doing rounds, at that time, Dharma Productions released a statement. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

Kartik had previously said that controversies surrounding his professional life bother his family. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in November last year, Kartik said, “Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Kartik is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. The horror-comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

