Television too needs to look beyond age-old parameters, Gunaah, actor Zayn Ibad Khan

Last seen in the OTT series Gunaah, actor Zayn Ibad Khan feels in the world of social media and OTT, television has also managed to evolve in many ways. Actor Zayn Ibad Khan

“In these rapidly changing times, it’s important to keep pace. With so much content being created, television as a medium also had to expand beyond age-old parameters. Thankfully some makers are introducing better ideas and have started prioritising characters entirely. Therefore, male actors on the small screen are finally getting the spotlight,” says the Ashiqana-Murder Ke Mausam...season 4 (2022) actor.

For Khan no work or role is big or small, he says, “Kya chota role ya bada role, kaam toh kaam hai but as I say this, I very well understand the importance of staying in the viewers’ minds. That’s when playing central roles becomes crucial, otherwise, there are hundreds of actors jo yaad bhi nahi hain kisi ko.”

Talking about social media targeting actors, he says, “Nothing much can be done about it. That’s their way of entertainment, trolling about the name of a show is insignificant when compared to targeting the lifestyles of actors and other public figures, including their personal lives — yeh sab to choti baatein hain. The only thing is that as I have been in the industry for quite some time and also worked behind the camera as a line producer in the movies — Sanju and Stree (2018), I know very well how much hard work it takes to bring out a project. Toh bas uss hard work ko they too should respect, rest it’s okay.”

On the work front, the Ishq Mein Marjawan (2020) actor says he enjoyed his last projects though on different mediums. “Gunaah did well and then my show Suhaagan Chudail also got me good reviews. I am happily flowing with time and enjoy working on all mediums.”