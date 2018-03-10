Colin Firth’s wife Livia Giuggioli dated alleged stalker Marco Brancaccia during brief spilt with actor

Veteran actor Colin Firth’s wife Livia Giuggioli has revealed that she briefly dated Marco Brancaccia, her alleged stalker, during a “secret” split with the Hollywood star.

The couple’s representatives announced that they briefly split three years ago but reunited shortly, after which Brancaccia harassed the Italian producer.

The news was out in the open as they were involved in a police investigation, The Times reported.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film The Mercy in London on January 6, 2018. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public,” the statement from Firth and Guiggioli read.

Brancaccia has denied stalking Guiggioli and has claimed she wanted to leave Firth “for me”.

The couple married in 1997 and has two children Luca, 16, and Matteo, 14.

