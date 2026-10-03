4 women killed, several injured after bus carrying 50 passengers overturns in Telangana

Four women were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus carrying around 50 passengers overturned on Ananthagiri Ghat Road in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Saturday morning, police said. The accident occurred as the bus was descending Ananthagiri hills in Vikarabad

According to a police official from the Vikarabad police station, the bus was carrying around 50–54 passengers from Kesaram near Patancheru in Sangareddy district to Chintakunta village in Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district. The passengers were reportedly travelling to attend the funeral of a person in Chintakunta.

The accident occurred while the bus was descending the Ananthagiri hills. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the ghat road, following which the bus veered to the side of the road and overturned.

Three women passengers died on the spot, while another woman died while undergoing treatment at Vikarabad government hospital. Several others sustained injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured passengers. On receiving information, the police and rescue personnel also reached the scene and launched relief operations.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and subsequently taken to Vikarabad Government Hospital for treatment. Medical teams were attending to the victims, while arrangements were made to provide advanced treatment to those in critical condition.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Sneha Mehra visited the accident site and examined the circumstances leading to the mishap. She later visited the injured passengers at the government hospital and directed doctors to ensure that they received the best possible medical treatment.

The exact cause of the accident was yet to be established. Police were examining the condition of the road, the circumstances under which the driver lost control and other factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and directed the chief secretary to ensure that all necessary measures were taken to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.