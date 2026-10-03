Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday denied reports of a shortage of medicines in government hospitals and alleged that pharmaceutical companies were behind claims highlighting such a crisis. No medicine shortage in govt hospitals, says Keralam Health minister

Speaking to reporters, the Health minister described the reports as a "media creation" and maintained that adequate stocks were available in government hospitals.

"There is no crisis at all. There is sufficient stock of medicines. If needed, you can ask the Superintendent or anyone whether there is medicine stock or not," he said.

He alleged that some pharmaceutical companies were attempting to create an impression of a shortage and accused sections of the media of highlighting their claims.

"Some pharmaceutical company representatives have come out with sticks and swords. And to highlight that, some big and small TV media people have also stepped out," he said.

Reiterating that medicines were available in sufficient quantities at government hospitals, Muraleedharan said he would not be intimidated by such allegations.

"There is adequate stock of medicine. Furthermore, if any pharma company people come out brandishing sticks and swords, I am not someone who gets scared seeing that. That is all," he said.

On the spread of infectious diseases, Muraleedharan said the number of cases reported so far was lower than during the corresponding period last year.

"Compared to last year, that many cases have not been reported. So far, infectious diseases haven't been reported in such numbers," he said.

On the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Keralam, the minister rejected Union Minister Suresh Gopi's allegation that the state government was not cooperating with the Centre.

He said Gopi was unaware of the facts and that the Principal Secretary of the Health Department had already submitted a report to the Centre on the matter.

"If he asks for it, I can show him a copy. Then why unnecessarily blame the State Government?" Muraleedharan said.

He said Gopi was keen on establishing AIIMS at a particular location.

"However, we don't have any such preferences. Our only demand is that Keralam should get an AIIMS," he said.

On cases of alleged medical negligence, Muraleedharan said the Health Department had not received any direct complaints.

"If we receive a complaint about anything, we will investigate it. There is no doubt about that," he said.

Muraleedharan, who also holds the Devaswom portfolio, said preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season were progressing.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan would be held at Pampa on October 17 to review the arrangements, he said.

"The government is providing full support to the Travancore Devaswom Board. Therefore, what we expect is that things can be conducted without any issues," he said.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.