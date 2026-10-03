Maharashtra's Hingoli sees two mild tremors within hours; no casualties reported
A tremor of magnitude 3.3, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village.
Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 11:27:32 IST
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Two mild tremors rocked parts of Maharashtra's Hingoli district within hours of each other on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents, officials said.
A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil, the district disaster management cell said.
The area has been experiencing seismic activities at intervals for the past six years. It had witnessed major tremors of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitude on July 9 and July 11 this year, which reportedly caused cracks in some houses. Meanwhile, the administration has asked people not to panic and to stay alert.