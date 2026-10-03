IndiGo cabin crew member bakes cake for captain’s last flight: ‘Made my heart so full’

An IndiGo crew member turned her captain’s last flight into a special farewell with a cake she made herself. A video of the sweet gesture shows her preparing the cake during the flight before surprising the captain with it. The wholesome moment has since caught the attention of social media users, who praised the crew member for the thoughtful farewell. IndiGo captain cuts cake during his last flight. (Instagram/@ashu_yadwade12)

Crew member bakes cake on flight The video was shared by Ashu Yadwade on social media with the caption, “Baked a cake for our captain’s last flight, and seeing everyone enjoy it made my heart so full.”

In the clip, Ashu can be heard saying, “I’m no chef, but let’s try this.” She is then seen crushing chocolate biscuits into a tray before adding more crushed cookies, cocoa mix and sugar. She adds butter and milk to the mixture and tops it with chopped almonds.

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After cooking the cake, Ashu gives it to her co-crew members to taste. They appear to enjoy it and praise her creation. She then makes another cake after the first one turns out well.

Towards the end of the video, Ashu presents the cake to the captain, who cuts it as the crew members celebrate the special occasion together.

Watch the full video below: