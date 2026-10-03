San Francisco dinner and ‘morality push’: Why Anthropic invited a Hindu monk to discuss AI

AI giant Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, reportedly invited Hindu monk Swami Sarvapriyananda to its San Francisco headquarters for discussions on “artificial intelligence, ethics and morality.” Anthropic allegedly invited Swami Sarvapriyananda to discuss AI ethics (Screengrab from X, Instagram)

Videos of Sarvapriyananda speaking about his visit have gone viral on social media, drawing attention to Anthropic's reported engagement with religious scholars and philosophers as it explores questions around AI ethics and the future of increasingly advanced AI systems.

In one of such clips, Sarvapriyananda said Anthropic initially approached him for an online interview, clarifying that it was "not for a job." He was later invited to visit the company's San Francisco headquarters, the monk can be heard saying in the video.

According to the monk, an AI system arranged his flight and hotel for the visit. He was then asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), limiting what he could publicly discuss about the meetings.

"We will show you some things, but you cannot talk about it to the world, But the world now knows about it," Sarvapriyananda said while recalling his visit to the Anthropic headquarters.

Although he did not reveal details covered by the NDA, Sarvapriyananda referred to Anthropic's "shiny kid on the block, Mythos" and "Project Glasswing" while discussing his visit.

He also said he met religious thinkers representing different traditions, along with counsellors and mental health professionals.