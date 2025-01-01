Menu Explore
The Kardashians will return for season 6 ‘with a year full of challenges’. Watch first-look teaser

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 01, 2025 02:31 PM IST

The upcoming season will explore the lives of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

The highly anticipated sixth season of The Kardashians is officially set to premiere on February 6, 2025, streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney internationally. The first-look teaser was shared by the official Instagram handle of Hulu. (Also Read | Kanye West responds if he hired a ‘fixer’ to spy on Bianca Censori and the Kardashians)

The first-look teaser was shared by on Instagram.
The first-look teaser was shared by on Instagram.

Following a groundbreaking fifth season, the Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up for another season of drama, milestones, and personal challenges that have kept fans hooked worldwide.

The official logline for The Kardashians season 6 hints at a year filled with both highs and lows as the famous family faces an unpredictable future. "The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones and new adventures," it reads.

The upcoming season will delve deeper into the lives of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner as they navigate their complicated roles as mothers, businesswomen, and public figures.

With their pasts returning to haunt them, the family will have to rely on each other to tackle the obstacles ahead.

Fans of the show are no strangers to the Kardashian-Jenner family's ups and downs, and season 6 promises to deliver more of the emotional rollercoaster viewers have come to expect.

From family dynamics to professional ventures, the season will explore the complexities of their increasingly public lives.

Season 5 of The Kardashians, which premiered on May 23, 2024, was a massive success. Based on its first four days of streaming, it became the most-watched unscripted series premiere of the year on both Hulu and Disney across all global markets, as per Deadline.

The executive production team behind the show remains intact, with Ben Winston of Fulwell 73, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones overseeing the project.

As per Deadline, Danielle King returns as the showrunner and executive producer. The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, also continue to serve as executive producers for the series.

