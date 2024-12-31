Siddharth says Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light 'is not going to be seen’ in India

In a new interview, the actor shared that many people didn't know her internationally acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light had been released in theatres, which led to low viewership.

Siddharth shares his views

Despite getting international recognition, the film failed to secure good screen count in India. During an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth, who produced the 2023 film Chithha, shared that a film’s success can be measured in different ways.

During the chat, he looked back at one of Payal’s interviews, in which she shared her experience of releasing her internationally-recognised film in India.

As per Siddharth, Payal said: “My film released, nobody came, and they cancelled the shows... If you want to watch the film, start a signature campaign to bring it back for one show.”

He shared that despite the historic moment at Cannes and the Golden Globes, her film didn’t reach the audience in the country. He said, “Her producers think they made the greatest success of a film, but that film is never going to be seen by the audience that calls their film a good film.”

He added, “So, both are great films for people who made them and they are great successes for the people who made them. But that’s the beauty of a panel where both those films get discussed where you bring out what success means.”

Siddharth's film Chithha garnered widespread recognition, sweeping top honours including Best Picture and Best Actor. The actor-filmmaker acknowledged that these awards were a monumental achievement for him as an independent filmmaker. Although he noted that the accolades didn't revolutionise the mainstream film industry in India, Siddharth expressed hope that Chithha's success would serve as a catalyst, inspiring other independent producers to stay true to their artistic vision.

About the film

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is a Festival De Cannes Grand Prix-winner. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad, the film explores the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai.

It created history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. After India's official entry for Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies, failed to make a cut in the Oscars shortlist, many critics and fans argued that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light should have been India's choice for the Oscars. It led to a debate around the whole process of selecting the film to be sent for Oscars as country’s official film.