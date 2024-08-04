Aditi Rao Hydari shares pic of Siddharth taking his Filmfare Awards to bed, congratulates him on Chithha's wins

Siddharth and the 2023 Tamil film he produced, Chithha, won big at the recently held Filmfare Awards South. His fiance, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, took to Instagram to share a picture of him sleeping with his statuettes, penning a sweet note on his legacy. (Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2024 full winners list: Nani's Dasara, Siddharth's Chithha win big) Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture of Siddharth with his Filmfare Awards.

‘When good people win’

Aditi started out the note by congratulating the team of Chithha and writing, “2=7! #chithha at @filmfare 2024. Congratulations to the team! When artistry is rewarded, when good people win, when good cinema wins, we all win!”

About Siddharth in particular, she added, “More power to you, to your hard work, your determination to tell stories from the heart, more power to push for craft, to work against all the odds with a childlike joy! Keep creating, keep dreaming, may the little cinema boy in you always be brimming with ideas and excitement with the utmost curiosity and honesty.”

Ending the note, she toasted to his legacy, writing, “To your very own own ‘cinema Paradiso’ legacy”. you learnt from the best and here you are... simply and effortlessly the bestest!” Siddharth commented under her post, “Thank you love,” with heart, hug and puppy-eyed emojis.

Siddharth thanks Aditi at Filmfare

At the Filmfare Awards that were held on Saturday evening in Hyderabad, Siddharth said, “I was sitting in front of the stage, hoping I don’t have to wait 18 more years to hold a Filmfare in my hand again. Chithha is a very special film. It’s my company, Etaki Entertainment Private Limited’s first Best Film award. It means everything.”

Crediting the people in his life who helped him get where he is today, he added, “I have some people to thank. I want to thank my mother, my sister and my life partner because they gave me this strength, understanding and courage to make this film.”

Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar and starring Siddharth, won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics'), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Music Album, and Best Playback Singer (Female).