Exclusive | All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam don't care much about Oscar nomination

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is the breakout phenomenon of the year. From scripting history at the Cannes Film Festival with winning the Grand Prix, to scoring a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes- the Mumbai-set film's journey has been a thrill to witness. (Also read: All We Imagine As Light review: Payal Kapadia's profound ode to Mumbai is the finest film of the year) Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti in a still from Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light.

Now, as the film awaits its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, stars Kani Kusruti and Chhaya Kadam sat down for an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times to talk about collaborating with Payal Kapadia, its rapturous global reception, and what they think about its chances of nabbing an Oscar now. (Excerpts)

Congratulations on All We Imagine As Light. The film has been winning so many awards across the world from critic circles. How are you reacting to all this love for the film?

Chhaya: It feels amazing! As actors there is always this wish to do something different, and that feels great in itself. For All We Imagine As Light to receive so much love from across the world is truly special.

Kani: What she said! When we were shooting, we did not think of these things. When such a thing happens, a lot of happiness is spread through the entire crew… everyone is happy. I think we are also very happy when people watch the film and tell us what they felt. Personally for me, that makes me more happy!

Has there been any reaction to the film that has stayed with you?

Kani: For me that has to be one interviewer in person whom we met in Kerala. I forgot her name unfortunately, but when she talked to us… I thought she understood everything. Even as an actor, we tend to miss out on a lot of things. When you watch a film, you discover something new every time. So, this one interviewer said things that even I had not seen, and I got overwhelmed. The capacity of an audience to watch something that you have created, in such a way that they understand all of it and more. That is so unique. I remember for Payal [Kapadia] also it was very moving.

But otherwise a lot of people have also related to these three women. They take a part of their own lives and say how this is the moment they related to Parvaty, or Anu, or Prabha.

Chhaya: Same. So many people have come back to reflect on the film, the characters, that we are seeing the film in a new light. It is so amazing to know these reactions. For instance, a friend of mine told me how one scene in the kitchen in the hospital, it seems that Parvaty's life is contained in that kholi (a small room in a chawl), and it was so visible in your movement. That your life is stuck there, spending so many years in that cramped space.

What is important for me is so many who have watched this film have come back and told that more films like these should be made. As an artist, and as a part of Indian film industry, that feels so special.

One of my favourite scenes from the film is the little dance that the three characters share in the second half in Ratnagiri almost like an impromptu one…

Kani: All scenes are rehearsed, even that dance scene! Each step was planned. How Divya's generation would dance, how Anu would react… each step was decided beforehand. There is no impromptu scene in the whole film. The ADs also helped Divya for certain steps, like what a Gen-Z step can be! All that was discussed.

Chhaya: I remember how all three of us made sure to dance like our characters only. Chhaya should not come in that dance! We had to work on that a lot.

Payal does not speak Malayalam. Kani, you do speak Hindi. Tell me a little about collaborating with Payal in the film when both of you were not interacting in their first languages.

Kani: Communication happened in English, but I think Payal did an incredible job even when she was speaking the language. She worked on the script thoroughly with her associate who was also from Kerala and FTII. Robin Joy and Naseem were there from early on, working on the script, translating, know other options of the same word, incorporate it. The tonality of the sound was thoroughly worked upon. We also added our inputs, then Payal would hear all those options, and then greenlit what sounds would go. She would close her eyes and listen to it… so that much work went behind it. She was very much in control in what was happening even when she did not speak the language. That was amazing.

All We Imagine As Light is a city film, a film that talks about Mumbai in all its contradictions and beauty. I want to know about both of your impressions about Mumbai, the changes you have seen…

Chhaya: Mumbai is changing with every year, but there is no denying how this city is able to incorporate with its people. Come what may, Mumbai has this energy that never bows down, or loses at the end. Ek zinda-dili hain. Even people who come from outside and stay in this city, they tell how safe it feels. A person who is in Mumbai will never go to sleep hungry. The city feeds them with a different kind of energy.

Kani, do you remember what Payal said in one interview? I kept thinking how she said that even the bus rides become romantic in Mumbai when one falls in love! (smiles)

Kani: I have come here on and off since 2000, mostly for shows, in Prithvi Theatre. Compared to where I come from, I felt how this is a free-spirited city. People do not stare at women really, as much as I would face it in other places in India. People do not pay unnecessary attention to what women are wearing. All genders freely travelling together, all of that was a pleasant surprise for me. I was in awe. At the same time, I remember seeing the water here being bad. I washed my hair here and felt like going back home. So I noticed these differences. People come to Bombay, they struggle and then they find their way and build their own life. One who has done that will know what the city, or any city, has to offer them. I come from a privileged space, whenever I stay in Mumbai, so I am not really the one to speak for it. I am not a city person but in India if there is any city where I felt that I can survive it is Mumbai. Other cities I am sure I won't survive at all. (laughs)

The Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature came in and India was not on it. Many people felt All We Imagine As Light could have easily made it, if it had been selected. From an actor's perspective, how are you reacting to this scenario?

Kani: I don't even know what is a shortlist! (laughs) I am very bad at following these things, and never paid attention to these things. Of course, whole India would love to see one of the films from the country to be in consideration. I am not someone who is very keen on these matters, and what stands out to me personally is that we are already so proud of what the film is, and that so many people are watching and connecting to it.

That is more important to me as an actor. These journeys of awards are bonus, parallel journeys and let it have its own course. (smiles)

Chhaya ji is in every film! She is in Sister Midnight, Madgaon Express! She is everywhere! (laughs)

Chhaya ji must be thinking that my films must speak for me.

Chhaya: Yes, exactly! (smiles) I was just going to say this! I have never thought of these things, only early on I had this wish to see my films release in theatres and I must get some nomination. But with experience, and after meeting so many people, one's way of thinking changes accordingly. So after a few years it was all about what I want to do as an actor, the job at hand, and after my work is done, it is one the audience to decide whether it is good or bad.

Even now, our film has received so much. First Cannes, and now Barack Obama has also seen our film! I kept dreaming about how Obama liked our film! (smiles) That means he has seen me, and even know my name! That itself is such a bonus! (smiles) A good film must always find its way. Any Indian film which has such a reception, its a win for all of us. Even if we were not in this film, we would have been so proud for what the film has achieved so far.

All We Imagine As Light premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3.