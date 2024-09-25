All We Imagine As Light to release in France on this date, months after making history at Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is set to arrive in theatres across France on October 2, its lead actor Kani Kusruti said on Wednesday. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies actor Chhaya Kadam admits 'feeling bad' as All We Imagine As Light isn't picked as India’s Oscars entry) All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

The news comes days after the Malayalam-Hindi movie, the winner of the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, was released in limited screens in Kerala on September 21 by Rana Daggubati's production house Spirit Media.

All We Imagine As Light, titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam, narrates the story of two Kerala nurses Prabha (Kani) and Anu (Divya Prabha) co-habiting in Mumbai. It is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and petit chaos from France.

Kani, currently in Paris with co-star Divya, posted about the film's France release in an Instagram post.

"Our movie ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT scheduled to be released in France by @condordistribution on 2 October 2024. Thrilled to see our film's poster in Paris, France! Grateful to be part of world cinema, where stories speak every language. #allweimagineaslight #WorldCinema #CrossingBorders #DreamsOnScreen Ps: Missing all the other actors and crew in this picture," she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos.

All We Imagine As Light, also starring Chhaya Kadam, will subsequently be released across all major cities in India by Spirit Media. The movie charted history earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film ever to win the prestigious Grand Prix. It was also the first film from India to make it to the European gala's main competition in 30 years.