Chhaya Kadam reacts to Barack Obama naming All We Imagine As Light as one of his top films of 2024: I feel so proud

Actor Chhaya Kadam is still processing the fact that former President of the United States, Barack Obama has listed All We Imagine As Light as one of his favourite films of 2024. Chhaya Kadam

He shared the same on X recently. Talking to us, she says, "Voh President reh chuke hain... aur agar unki favourites ki list mein hamari film hai, toh itni proud feeling ho rahi hai! Achha lag raha hai."

Also read: Exclusive | Alice Rohrwacher says she loved Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, calls it a ‘big revelation’

Even Payal Kapadia, the director of the film, had recently remarked that she finds it interesting that viewers in the US are liking her film. Ask Kadam what is it she thinks is connecting with an audience abroad, and she says, "All We Imagine... ki kahaani har kisi ko apni lagti hai. Everyone is connected to Mumbai in some way. I was giving an interview with Payal the other day, and she said something which really left an impression on me. She said 'Mumbai mein bus ka travel bhi har kisi ke liye alag hota hai- jaise pyaar mein padhe huye logon ke liye alag'... I realised it is so true. It isn't necessary that someone should be in love with someone for that bus journey. Atleast someone you are related to has a Mumbai connect. And in fact, this applies to other countries as well. They connect with this emotion- that the same thing can mean different things to different people."

Kadam goes on to add, “I have been working for so many years now, par iss film se main itna kama rahi hoon as an actor and person… it has brought so many things, like Obama ji liking it. Unhone mujhe dekha film mein, maybe voh mera naam bhi jaante honge!”