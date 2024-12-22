Exclusive | Alice Rohrwacher says she loved Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, calls it a ‘big revelation’

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has found a new fan in Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher. In a recent interview with Chalchitra Talks, Payal called Alice's 2018 feature film Happy As Lazzaro the ‘best film of this century,’ gushing about the sound design of the film. Now, Alice has reacted to the praise and said what she felt after watching All We Imagine As Light. (Also read: All We Imagine As Light review: Payal Kapadia's profound ode to Mumbai is the finest film of the year) Alice Rohrwacher talked about Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light.

Alice Rohrwacher on Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

During a roundtable interview with Alice Rohrwacher and JR for their short film An Urban Allegory, when I shared that Payal Kapadia has listed her 2018 feature film Happy As Lazzaro as the ‘best film of the century’ she beamed with a radiant smile. She went on to add, “I am very honoured and happy because I love her work so much! I saw her movie and for me it was a big revelation. I can't forget this movie and I am really keeping her movie with me."

About Happy As Lazzaro

Happy As Lazzaro was Alice's third feature film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and won the Best Screenplay award. The fantasy drama film was a satire on exploitative feudal lords that existed in rural Italy told through a mesmerizing lens of magic realism.

Opening up further about Happy As Lazzaro, Alice added that it is a film that must find its time to find its place in the world. "I am also happy because Lazzaro is a movie that needs time to grow. It is like a tree that needs time to grow, and when it appears they are very little and it is not a plant that grows very fast due to all the poison. When I did Lazzaro I really did it to help this character to exist because it is a character that is very important to me. How it goes around in the world. Seeing now that after some years, this little tree is growing makes me very, very happy. I know now that her movie is another tree that is growing inside of me,” she concluded with a smile.

Alice is now back with An Urban Allegory, a short film which she co-directed with French filmmaker JR.

More details

Meanwhile, All We Imagine As Light also created waves at the Cannes Film Festival this year, winning the Grand Prix award. A few days ago, Payal received a nomination for Best Director (Motion Picture category) at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025 for All We Imagine As Light.

FILE - Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, second from left , winner of the grand prize for "All We Imagine As Light," poses with Divya Prabha, from left, Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti after the awards ceremony at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

All We Imagine As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. It released in theatres nationwide on November 22.

An Urban Allegory is available to watch on MUBI.