Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Will Payal Kapadia make history? Stars descend on red carpet for awards night
Golden Globes 2025 live updates: After several turbulent years and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes seem to have regained their footing. The pressing question now is whether they can still deliver an entertaining show. • The 82nd Golden Globes kick off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Although last year’s event, hosted by Jo Koy, faced heavy criticism, it succeeded in a key area: ratings. According to Nielsen, the broadcast drew around 10 million viewers, prompting CBS to extend its partnership with the awards for another five years....Read More
• This year, comedian Nikki Glaser takes the stage as host at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount with Showtime for subscribers, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern (6.30 am IST).
• Though this year’s lineup lacks the blockbuster contenders of last year, like Oppenheimer and Barbie, the event still boasts an impressive roster of stars. Nominees include Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Selena Gomez.
• Leading the film nominations is Jacques Audiard’s Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, with 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet’s postwar epic The Brutalist with seven, and Edward Berger’s papal thriller Conclave with six. Among the most-nominated TV series are The Bear, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building.
• India's Payal Kapadia could make history as the first person from the country to win the Globe for Best Director.
Golden Globes 2025: Red Carpet photos (updated live)
Golden Globes 2025 red carpet is sparkling with gowns, tuxedos and starshine as the biggest names from cinema and television come together. Check out photos from the red carpet here.
Golden Globe Awards 2025 full list of nominations
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Selena Gomez scored two nominations, one for Emilia Perez- the Jacques Audiard musical which scored the most nominations. Read full list of nominees here.
Golden Globes 2025: Megyn Kelly hated Conclave
Megyn Kelly rages against Conclave and calls it "the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time." The film is nominated in six categories.
"Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others)...They make THE POPE [SPOILER]! This is the big exciting twist at the end. I wish I had known so I wouldn’t have watched it. There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie – every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive. The only exception of course is the [spoiler] pope & the cardinal who keeps her secret – bc of course that kind of Catholic secret-keeping must be lionized. I’m disgusted. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear.”
Golden Globes: Stars begin arriving
Stars such as Ashley Graham and Jonathan Van Ness have arrived for the awards night.
Golden Globes: When and where to watch
The 82nd edition of the annual ceremony will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET (6.30 pm IST) on CBS in the US. American viewers may also tune in to Paramount+ with Showtime (for subscribers) if opting for the streaming option.
To catch the red carpet action, tune in at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST. Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and Variety's Marc Malkin will be hosting. Eager audiences may catch the pre-show at Variety, Entertainment Tonight, Women's Wear Daily, Billboard, Rolling Stone and other Penske Media platforms. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the show a day later.
In India, you can watch it on Lionsgate Play. Read full story here.