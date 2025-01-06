Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Will Payal Kapadia make history? Stars descend on red carpet for awards night

Golden Globes 2025 live updates: A general view of atmosphere at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Golden Globes 2025 live updates: After several turbulent years and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes seem to have regained their footing. The pressing question now is whether they can still deliver an entertaining show. • The 82nd Golden Globes kick off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Although last year’s event, hosted by Jo Koy, faced heavy criticism, it succeeded in a key area: ratings. According to Nielsen, the broadcast drew around 10 million viewers, prompting CBS to extend its partnership with the awards for another five years....Read More

• This year, comedian Nikki Glaser takes the stage as host at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount with Showtime for subscribers, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern (6.30 am IST).

• Though this year’s lineup lacks the blockbuster contenders of last year, like Oppenheimer and Barbie, the event still boasts an impressive roster of stars. Nominees include Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Selena Gomez.

• Leading the film nominations is Jacques Audiard’s Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, with 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet’s postwar epic The Brutalist with seven, and Edward Berger’s papal thriller Conclave with six. Among the most-nominated TV series are The Bear, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building.

• India's Payal Kapadia could make history as the first person from the country to win the Globe for Best Director.