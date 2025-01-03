Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch the season-opening new year awards event

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes' live ceremony is merely days away from opening the New Year awards season. Presenters for the star-studded night of cinematic revelry that serves as the first major awards ceremony of 2025 were announced on January 2. This grand roster's revelation has further shone a ray of brightness during a dark hour. A Golden Globes statue is seen in the ballroom during preparations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 2, 2025. ( Robyn Beck / AFP)

Comedian Nikki Glaser is poised to host the prestigious gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles this Sunday. She last made her presence felt with a performance at Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

As unveiled last month, Netflix leads the nominations pack as this year's Golden Globes favourite with 23 TV and 13 film nods. Selena Gomez-starrer Emilia Perez boosted the streamer's position as the most nominated film with 10 mentions. On the other hand, Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This and Ripley scored multiple nominations on the TV side. Yet, The Bear trumped them all, again settling in as the most nominated TV series. A24 and HBO's respective hauls helped them follow the trail next to Netflix.

When and where to watch the Golden Globes 2025

The 82nd edition of the annual ceremony will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on CBS in the US. American viewers may also tune in to Paramount+ with Showtime (for subscribers) if opting for the streaming option.

To catch the red carpet action, tune in at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST. Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and Variety's Marc Malkin will be hosting. Eager audiences may catch the pre-show at Variety, Entertainment Tonight, Women's Wear Daily, Billboard, Rolling Stone and other Penske Media platforms. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the show a day later.

2025 Golden Globes presenters list

Viola Davis, who is all set to receive the Cecil B DeMille Award for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” is one among the many multi-faceted actors who will be standing tall as presenters for the Sunday show. Beloved stars Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aubrey Plaza, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farell, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolige, Kathy Bates, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Mindy Kaling will also be handing out trophies to deserving recepients.

The list further welcomes Ariana DeBose, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Miles Teller, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel and Zoe Kravitz as presenters.