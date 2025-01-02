Meet Nikki Glaser, brutal stand-up comedian and host of Golden Globes 2025, with history of roasting Taylor Swift

Come Monday morning, the world will witness a new host at the Golden Globe Awards. Nikki Glaser, stand-up comedian best known for her roasts, is all set to take on the stage and deliver a scathing opening monologue. (Also Read: Payal Kapadia reacts to historic Golden Globe nomination for All We Imagine As Light, fans say she has made India proud) Nikki Glaser will host Golden Globe Awards on January 6.

Who is Nikki Glaser?

Nikki, 40, began her career as a stand-up comedian when she turned 18. She recalled in an interview, “I just knew the stand-ups I knew. I wrote from the perspective of my favorite stand-ups because I didn't know what my perspective was yet.” She's best known for her stand-up specials – Perfect (2016), Bangin' (2019), and Roast of Tom Brady (2024), the last two of which are streaming on Netflix.

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Nikki became the 22nd most followed woman comedian in 2022. She's also an actor, who has appeared in Gregory Viens' 2009 comedy Punching The Clown, Judd Apatow's 2015 sex comedy Trainwreck, Gregory's Punching Henry (2016), and Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein's I Feel Pretty (2018). She's also starred in shows such as Inside Amy Schumer, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and Dancing with the Stars season 27. Nikki has been nominated for her stand-up specials at the Emmy Awards last year, and at the upcoming Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.

History of roasting Taylor Swift

Nikki made headlines back in 2020 when her comments on popstar Taylor Swift from a past TV panel made it to the trailer of Lana Wilson's 2020 documentary Miss Americana. “She’s too skinny; it bothers me,” Nikki had said, much to the ire of some Swifties, who even sent her death threats.

Nikki subsequently apologised for her remarks on Instagram. “The sound bite was from an interview I did five years ago and I say in SUCH a s****y tone, ‘she’s too skinny; it bothers me...all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!' This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my “work” at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

Nikki is also a self-proclaimed Swifty. As per Telegraph, she spent $100,000 on air fare across the US, and to London, Dublin, and Austria, to attend 22 concerts of Taylor's historic Eras Tour.

Nikki hasn't spared actor Alec Baldwin from her signature roast either. In a 2021 roast, she told Alec, “I wanna thank Alec. In his memoir, he bravely admitted that he had once considered suicide and I just wanna say I too have considered your suicide. I have some suggestions.” The joke came in light of Alec being tried in the 2021 incident on the sets of his film Rust, when he accidentally shot cinematography Halyna Hutchins.

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 will stream in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play at 6:30 am on Monday, January 6.