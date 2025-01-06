Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser roasts Hollywood stars on election, ‘You could really do anything except…’

Nikki Glaser opened the 2025 Golden Globes with a monologue that seems to have impressed fans and the audience, who were seen laughing and applauding on various occasions. Her monologue included playful casting couch humour about Hollywood, an unexpected jab at Peacock, as well as political digs at president-elect Donald Trump. Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser roasts Hollywood stars on election (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Glaser kicked off the event by calling it "Ozempic's biggest night.” “Some of you may know me as a stand-up comedian and some of my appearances on roasts. I'm not here to roast you," she joked. "How could I? You’re all so famous, and so powerful.”

Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes just two weeks before Trump’s inauguration, and she made sure to use an extremely cutting line for the room full of Hollywood stars. "You could really do anything ... except tell the country who to vote for," she said. "But it's OK, you'll get 'em next time ... if there is one. I'm scared.''

Glaser then turned her attention toward Wicked star Ariana Grande with a request for her: ''Ariana, hold my finger."

Nikki Glaser practised her monologue 93 times

Glaser previously revealed that she practised her monologue as many as 93 times. “[Tonight] will be my 94th time telling some version of this. I mean, it’s still changed even from the last time I told it until now, so we’re constantly making edits, trying to top jokes, trying to strike the right note and tone for the evening. But a lot of work has gone into it,” the 40-year-old told E! News.

This was Glaser’s first time hosting the Globes, but of course, not her first time commanding an audience. Last year, she went viral for her performance on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. She is no stranger to stand-up comedy as she has been doing it for more than two decades now.

“I am feeling so ready,” Glaser said on the red carpet. “I can’t wait to perform. The nerves aren’t there yet. I just got done with rehearsal, I feel so comfortable with it. I just am like, ‘God I can’t wait to tell this to a room full of people.’ It’s going to be so much fun.”