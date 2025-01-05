Taylor Swift’s backup singer shares rare photos showing popstar’s true attitude with tour crew

Jeslyn Gorman, one of Taylor Swift’s backup singers, peeled back the curtain on life behind the scenes of the Eras Tour. She shared rare photos of the pop icon in full downtime mode. In an Instagram post on January 4, Gorman uploaded a series of candid photos, including poolside lounging to playful group poses, and group bonding with Swift and her fellow performers. Swifties were thrilled and proud to see the singer treating her crew like her own close circle, just as she does her friends. Taylor Swift (Pic-jeslynmusic Instagram)

Backup singer shares glimpse of Taylor Swift bonding with her crew

“Some things I’ve learned in 2024,” Gorman captioned the post before listing the many lessons 2024 taught her. In her post, Gorman reflected on everything from joy and generosity to the importance of self-love and boundaries. "Joy is medicine," she wrote, adding that grace is a gift we often forget to give ourselves. She also offered a dose of wisdom on letting go of the small stuff: “Don’t sweat the small stuff, you have a life to enjoy.”

Among the many pictures she posted, one snap showed Gorman, Swift, and the gang soaking up the sun in their swimsuits, while another caught the Cruel Summer singer pulling off a pose with her crew during a night of fun and fabulousness.

Further, the backup artists also gushed over her “chosen family,” likely referring to the tour crew that’s become like a second family to her. “My chosen family is pretty freaking awesome.” She touched on the value of travel as a "spiritual experience" and reminded followers that vulnerability is a privilege.

“It’s okay to balance and feel both joy and heartbreak. What people think of you really doesn’t matter, what matters is what you think of yourself,” she wrote further. “You can’t fix everything.. and that’s okay. Every day is a new opportunity to be your best self, to choose grace, to choose joy, to choose love.”

Taylor’s backup singer gushes over their precious bond

This isn't the first time Gorman has shown off Swift's sweet and generous side. Her Instagram is practically bursting with Eras Tour moments and the deep bond she shares with the Cruel Summer singer. On Swift’s 35th birthday, Gorman posted a heartfelt tribute, calling her, “The girl whose heart shines through everything and everyone. You light on fire when you perform and leave such a beautiful glowing ember behind in every city you touch, because of who you are.”

Previously, Gorman had praised Swift’s tireless support, “Taylor, what a friend you’ve been to me this year. Your heart and generosity are beyond beyond. And just when I think you’ve DONE IT, you TOP THAT! What a YEAR this has been for you! I’m in awe of your perseverance, your passion for your work and beliefs, and your ability to lead the pack with so much joy, love, and excitement. Love you more and more with each laugh, hug, and hip shake.”

Earlier it was revealed that Swift distributed an incredible $197 million in bonuses to everyone involved in her Eras Tour over the past two years. This included all tour staff, from truck drivers to the band and crew, including dancers, choreographers, and even hair and makeup teams. Eras Tour began in March 2023 in Arizona and wrapped up in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.