Angelina Jolie’s strange reaction to son Maddox flying planes post-Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie often makes headlines with her bold statements, but her reaction to a question about her eldest son Maddox flying planes has left everyone talking. Speaking in an interview with W Magazine, the 49-year-old actress revealed her fearless approach to parenting. When asked if she feels nervous about her 23-year-old son piloting aircraft, Jolie’s response was nothing short of unexpected: "No." Angelina Jolie with son Maddox Chivan Jolie(Pic- X)

Angelina Jolie opens up about Maddox's flying career

"Maybe I just have a big family," Jolie joked expressing her belief that living tentatively is far scarier than any potential failure. She explained. "I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love. I think that's more dangerous, to walk so tentatively through life that you don’t take a risk. You don’t wake up with passion. I think that’s scarier."

Also read: Did Messi snub Biden? Football great explains why he skipped Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Instead of focusing on the risks, the Academy Award winner stressed the importance of passion and taking chances in life. "I’d rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate," she declared, adding that she worries more about her children not finding what excites them than the dangers of flying.

About Angelina Jolie's son Maddox

The Maria actress adopted Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt in 2002, well before her marriage to Brad Pitt. Following their marriage, Pitt legally became Maddox's adoptive father. Maddox showed an early fascination with his parents' careers and developed a range of interests and skills beyond filmmaking.

In December, Angelina revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Maddox had officially become a trained pilot. Interestingly, Angelina herself obtained a pilot's license back in 2004.

“Every time Mad sees a plane, he’s amazed,” Jolie told PEOPLE at the time. “If I could actually fly a plane by the time he’s 4, I’ll be like Superman to him," she shared with People at the time. She later gifted her son a single-engine Cirrus SR22-G2 with his initials, "MX," featured in the tail number.

Also read: Nicki Minaj's lawsuit: Police request warrant to arrest rapper amid assault, battery accusations

Later in the interview, Jolie shared that her biggest pet peeve is liars. She expressed frustration with those who don't speak the truth or hide their feelings, saying, "People who say one thing and mean another" bother her.

Jolie is mother to six children: Maddox, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. She shares them with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she reached a divorce settlement last week, eight years after filing for divorce.