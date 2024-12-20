Angelina Jolie's sons Maddox, Pax ‘were there to witness’ her in ‘a lot of pain’ on movie set

The legal clash between warring ex-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has undoubtedly consumed the tabloids for years, presumably just as much as it has their sides of the family. With tensions bubbling into focus after the alleged infamous 2016 private jet incident that supposedly saw the Troy actor get violent, their six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne) are gradually approaching their 20s – if not already attained. Most of them have already visibly expressed their support for their mom in one way or another as her messy divorce from Pitt is far from settling down. Angelina Jolie attended the Maria premiere at NY with her three kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox.(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

Maddox and Pax saw their mother Angelina Jolie cry like never before on the Maria set

Vocally open about her parenting style of giving her kids space to find their own paths in life, the Maleficent star has also kept the entertainment industry options for them. Although acting hasn’t necessarily been on their radar, her children have often joined her behind the camera over the years. Once again, her eldest sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, came in as production assistants on the 49-year-old actress’ new film, Maria.

Her on-set interactions with the Jolie-Pitt brothers take an unconventional route compared to most parents’ expression of their innate emotions in their kids’ presence. Speaking with the BBC, Jolie confessed that she couldn’t hold herself back while working on the biopic, and it led to her eldest sons witnessing their mother’s emotional honesty in “a new way.”

Angelina Jolie was more honest about her feelings with her kids

“They’ve seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn’t experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child,” Angelina admitted. The Salt actress further found a way to channel her true feelings through her character’s presence, allowing her to be honest with her sons about what she was going through.

Ultimately, both Maddox and Pax turned into her confidantes during these emotional moments, helping her go through the motions. “They were there to witness some of that,” she added. “...then we would hug or they would bring me cups of tea.”

In her August interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie similarly spoke of the “heavy moments” she experienced while filming Maria. “It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria,” she said. “That was probably one of the more intense things was that — usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry.”

According to the Daily Mail, Pax’s next major job has called him in as the third assistant director in his mother’s upcoming high fashion drama film, Stitches. Angelina Jolie has been shooting for the same in Paris.