As Shiloh walks out on Angelina Jolie, son Maddox joins mom for high fashion film gig in Paris

Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, is carving an independently private path. With all six kids of the Maleficent actress attaining adulthood or treading closer to it, “one by one…(they) are moving out, and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it’s just very hard for Angelina to come terms with,” a source close to the family told RadarOnline.com. Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend the world premiere of "Without Blood" at TIFF Lightbox Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2024. (Photo credit: Geoff Robins / AFP)

As Shiloh steps out into the world to pursue dance, it has bittersweetly distanced the mother-daughter duo. Thankfully, at a time like this, when Jolie is already balancing the emotional baggage of her overly-extended legal tussles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, she is going to have her son Maddox, 23, by her side while filming her new movie Stitches in Paris.

Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox hired as an assistant director on her new movie

According to DailyMail.com, Maddox has landed a major job as the third assistant director in his Oscar-winning mom’s upcoming project. The tabloid reported that the Salt star, shooting for the fashion drama film, has found loving support in her son’s presence on set. Although the Stitches gig significantly boosts the 23-year-old’s creative portfolio empowered by entertainment projects, it equally works its magic as a calming fuel for his mother.

Like his involvement in this Paris-set movie, Angelina and Brad’s son has worked on previous projects led by his mother, including Maria, Without Blood, By the Sea and First They Killed My Father. Despite being enrolled as a Yonsei University student, Maddox is already wholeheartedly invested in the movie-making business.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt's resume

In addition to stepping forth as an assistant director for Stitches, he served the same role in the 2024 musical drama, Maria, based on opera singer Maria Callas’ final days. Similarly, he took on the same behind-the-camera role for the 2025 film Without Blood, which was written and directed by his mother, with Salma Hayek taking the lead onscreen. The 2017 project First They Killed My Father saw Maddox step in as an executive producer. Meanwhile, he came in as a rookie in 2015’s By The Sea, thereby taking on the role of a trainee for a film his mother directed.

Angelina Jolie and her kids joining forces for projects over the years

Angelina and Brad’s oldest son isn’t the only one to have worked with her professionally. Vivienne was a “really tough assistant” for Broadway’s The Outsiders this year after playing Young Aurora in Maleficent. Pax and Zahara also ended up in the film.

Moreover, Pax was recently credited as a photographer on Maria. On the other hand, Zahara reportedly visited her mom on the Stitches set. She previously took on pivotal roles for projects associated with Atelier Jolie, a brand which helped Angelina break into the fashion world.

Four of the Jolie-Pitt kids, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox, had the most adorable cameo in their mom's animated flick Kung Fu Panda 3 as they came into the recording booth to lend their voices to panda noises. “They don't really want to be actors, but I didn’t want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight about their contribution. “We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors.”

As per Variety’s November 21 confirmation, Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel will co-star alongside Jolie in Stitches, director Alice Winocour’s first English-language film. The Oscar-winning actress fits into the shoes of her character Maxine, an American filmmaker, on a “life and death journey as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week.”