Tom Cruise again fuels romance rumours, and this time with…

Tom Cruise recently enjoyed a lively evening out with his agent, Maha Dakhil, fueling another romance rumour. This is the second time the pair has been spotted together this week, following Cruise dropping Dakhil off at London's Chiltern Firehouse. Tom Cruise poses with the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award received from The United States Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, at the Longcross South Studios, in Runnymede, Surrey, England, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. AP/PTI(AP)

The two were seen dining at GAIA London, a luxury in Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, on Wednesday night. Daily Mail reported the Top Gun star and his companion appeared “very touchy-feely” and “extremely cozy” during their three-and-a-half-hour dinner.

Cruise and Dakhil arrived at the upscale venue in a chauffeur-driven black Mercedes at around 7:30 p.m. and stayed until nearly 11 p.m. The couple shared a private booth, where Dakhil was seen caressing Cruise's arm and making him laugh. At the end of the night, Cruise, being quite a gentleman, helped her put on her coat and gently guided her back to their car, his hand placed tenderly on her elbow.

For the evening, Cruise sported a navy blazer paired with a light blue V-neck sweater and trousers, while Dakhil looked glamorous in a white fur coat and flared jeans.

Cruise supported Dakhil amid pro-Palestine controversy

Last year, Cruise publicly supported Dakhil amidst controversy surrounding her pro-Palestine social media posts, which some deemed “antisemitic.” Although Dakhil later apologized and resigned as co-chief of the motion pictures department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), she continues to work there as an agent.

Sources reported that Cruise personally intervened, with one insider noting that the 62-year-old actor “took the rare step of going in person to support his embattled agent.”

Before Dakhil, Cruise was linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal. However, Canal denied the rumours, calling them “completely bonkers.” On Instagram, she clarified, “Let’s just stop this in its tracks — I'm sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist.”