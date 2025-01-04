Angelina Jolie debuts bangs in first red carpet appearance post finalizing divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is ready to move ahead from the chapter of her life involving the divorce from actor Brad Pitt. The actor finally settled her divorce with Brad after an eight-year-long legal battle that was under much media scrutiny. The actor marked her first red carpet event after the divorce, as she attended the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards this week. She debuted an all-new look, beaming in a black dress and flaunting her bangs. (Also read: Angelina Jolie shares heartbreaking update after Brad Pitt divorce settlement) US actress Angelina Jolie attends the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs on January 3, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina debuts new look

In the new pictures that have surfaced on social media, Angelina was seen posing on the red carpet with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 19. The actor stunned in a black halter gown with minimal makeup, and her side-parted bangs on full display. Zahara opted for a white one-shouldered gown, and held on to her mother for some pictures together.

Zahara Jolie, left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Invision)

At the ceremony, Angelina was honoured with the prestigious Desert Palm Achievement Award for her leading turn in the biopic drama Maria where she plays Maria Callas. The biographical drama is directed by Pablo Larrain.

More details

Maria revolves around the final chapter of Callas' life in 1977, during which the opera diva struggled with substance abuse, a deteriorating voice, and significant weight loss. “Set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the legendary soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being Maria,” reads the official synopsis.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, initiating a lengthy and contentious legal battle over custody and other matters. While they were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce was not finalised until last week. They share six children, including Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (16).