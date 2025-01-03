Angelina Jolie shares heartbreaking update after Brad Pitt divorce settlement

Angelina Jolie took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a deeply emotional message following the end of her eight-year-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her humanitarian work, used the platform to highlight the plight of millions of Syrians in need of aid, shifting the attention away from her personal life. Angelina Jolie took to Instagram to raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Syria, stressing that millions still require assistance

Angelina Jolie advocates for Syria amid divorce finalisation

In a heartfelt Instagram Story post, the Maria actress shared an image from nrc_norway featuring a war-ravaged country along with a poignant message aimed at raising awareness for Syria's ongoing crisis.

"Syria: over 17 million people in need of aid. Syria has been decimated by almost 14 years of conflict, displacement, and economic deterioration," she wrote. “While the recent change in government brings about a chance of a fresh start, millions still need help, and critical needs continue to be unmet."

Jolie has long been recognised for her tireless humanitarian work, with a focus on “conservation, education, and women's rights." As a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, she has dedicated much of her time to advocating for refugees around the world.

In a recent post, Jolie captured the efforts of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an organisation she strongly supports, which works to champion the rights of displaced people globally. She previously collaborated with the NRC in regions like Jordan and Yemen as a leading global advocate for refugees.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce finalisation

The actress broke her social media silence days after her ‘ugly’ legal feud with her ex-husband Brad Pitt came to an end. Her lawyer James Simone told PEOPLE, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

While the divorce is settled, Brangelina's high-profile French Winery battle remains in the court. 'This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," the lawyer continued.

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt, 61, share six children, including Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (16). The couple crossed paths in 2005 during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After years of dating, they got married in 2014 but soon Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Later in her lawsuit, she detailed an alleged incident during a flight where Pitt was reportedly drunk and abusive. Though authorities investigated, Pitt was not charged, and Jolie chose not to press charges.