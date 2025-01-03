Blake Lively's alleged texts with Justin Baldoni exposed in $250M lawsuit: ‘She invited Baldoni to…’

In the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the director of It Ends With Us has exposed alleged text messages between the two as part of his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. Baldoni is using these texts to dispute Lively’s claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, which she filed with the California Civil Rights Department. Blake Lively's alleged texts with Justin Baldoni (pic- Los Angeles Superior Court via X)

The messages, which In Touch has obtained exclusively, show Lively’s involvement in creative discussions about her character’s wardrobe, with one exchange, in particular, revealing her own desire for “sexier” clothing.

Blake Lively alleged text exchange with Justin Baldoni

Baldoni's lawsuit claims that The NY Times reported a biased story, favoring Lively’s side and ignoring evidence that contradicted her narrative. The outlet has however maintained that their reporting was accurate and thorough.

The Gossip Girl star sued her co-star in an eight-page lawsuit citing multiple misconducts including inappropriate comments and actions by him and producer Jamey Heath. Lively alleges that Baldoni and Heath repeatedly entered her trailer uninvited, even during private moments like breastfeeding, and that they touched others on set in a way that made her uncomfortable.

Baldoni's defense

Justin denies the allegations in his lawsuit, presenting text messages that highlight Lively’s active role in the creative process, including her request for a “sexier” wardrobe for her character.

According to his suit, “When Baldoni later used the word ‘sexy,’ he was just responding to her creative input, not objectifying her personally. Lively set the tone that Baldoni heeded during the creative process.”

In another text exchange, Jane the Virgin alum's legal team appears to be contesting Blake Lively's claim that their intimate scenes were unscripted and unplanned. Justin's evidence allegedly shows that an intimacy coordinator was present on set, but Blake reportedly delayed meeting with them until filming began.

He further disputes Blake's claims about incidents, such as him and Jamey entering her trailer, arguing that these actions were not inappropriate. According to Justin, Blake was at ease with their presence and even invited him to rehearse lines while she was breastfeeding. He contends that the media has misrepresented the situation.

He also clarified that an incident where Jamey allegedly saw Blake topless was misrepresented; she was actually covered, and Jamey had knocked and been invited in for a meeting.

“Both Heath and Baldoni have children, and are comfortable around breastfeeding mothers, and Lively seemed equally comfortable. In fact, Baldoni’s wife cofounded a company that makes a breastfeeding garment, a prototype that originated with his mother when he was a baby. And as revealed in a text message exchange between Baldoni and Lively less than two weeks into filming, Lively invited Baldoni to her trailer to rehearse lines while she was pumping breast milk,” Baldoni's lawyer wrote.

Both parties have filed lawsuits accusing each other of retaliation. Blake has accused Wayfarer Studios of retaliation for speaking out about workplace safety and harassment concerns.