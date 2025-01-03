Menu Explore
Cardi B's ex-Offset spotted with new woman in Dubai as rapper partied in Miami amid divorce

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 03, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Amid his divorce from Cardi B, Offset was spotted with model Melanie Jayda during a Dubai shopping spree on New Year's Eve.

Cardi B’s ex-husband Offset seems ready to give love a second chance. Amid the ongoing divorce, the Migos rapper was spotted with a new woman during a shopping spree in Dubai on New Year's Eve, TMZ reports. Meanwhile, Cardi B herself was enjoying the Miami nightlife, performing and partying at E11EVEN, sending a clear message that both might be moving forward in different directions.

Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumors(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)
Offset spotted with a model in Dubai

Offset, who was in Dubai to perform a series of concerts, kept things casual during his New Year’s Eve shopping outing. Sporting black joggers and a gray T-shirt, the rapper browsed the shelves at Chanel, with a new partner by his side, identified as model Melanie Jayda. Dressed in a chic gray halter top and coordinating midi skirt, topped off with black sunglasses, her short blonde hair was styled in a cute half-updo.

Also read: Jeff Bezos' $500M Yacht hit with surprise raid as Lauren Sánchez's sunbathing gets interrupted by customs officers

But it wasn’t just a one-time outing. The next day, Offset and Melanie were seen once again enjoying the sights of the city, this time with Melanie in a striped, skin-tight midi dress. While confirmation of the relationship status is still pending from the rapper’s side, he was seen as more relaxed maintaining his laid-back style while exploring the city.

The rapper’s public outings come as his divorce from Cardi B, which was filed five months ago, continues to make headlines. The couple, who had been together for nearly seven years, share two children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, and were expecting their third child when the divorce was announced.

Also read: Netflix January 2025 releases: WWE Raw, Singles Inferno 4, My Happy Marriage S2, Night Agent S2, and more

Cardi B channels 70s glam on New Year in Miami

While Offset was abroad, Cardi B made waves back in Miami, ringing in 2025 in style. The "I Like It" rapper wowed the crowd at E11EVEN, donning a stunning black lace bustier paired with a dramatic green velvet skirt. The outfit was completed with opera gloves and a high slit that nearly reached her waist. Cardi's long, glossy hair was styled in voluminous waves, giving off a glamorous 70s vibe.

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster. They secretly married in 2017, months before Offset's dramatic onstage proposal. Their relationship has been plagued by infidelity rumours and several separations.

In July 2024, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. Surprisingly, just a day later, she announced her third pregnancy. Things went ugly when Offset publicly accused Cardi of ‘sleeping with someone else’ during her pregnancy. Cardi responded, seemingly confirming his accusation, before vehemently criticizing him, stating that she was "too much woman" for him.

