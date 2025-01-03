Jeff Bezos' $500M Yacht hit with surprise raid as Lauren Sánchez's sunbathing gets interrupted by customs officers

Jeff Bezos' opulent $500 million yacht recently encountered an unexpected interruption. While his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, was enjoying some leisurely time sunbathing aboard, a team of customs officers unexpectedly boarded the vessel and carried out a surprise inspection near St. Barts. The routine search reportedly took place on New Year's Eve, but Sánchez appeared unbothered, smiling for photos while the officers scoured other parts of the yacht. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez cuddle and kiss on Italian yacht(laurensanchez/ Instagram)

Jeff Bezos’ high seas lifestyle hit with routine custom check

Photos obtained by Page Six show Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, posing on the deck of his luxury yacht. Dressed in a stylish Versace bikini and a wide-brimmed hat, Sánchez appeared relaxed while customs officials conducted a routine inspection of the vessel.

Also read: Elon Musk shares post blasting New Orleans FBI for sporting Taylor Swift bracelets amid ‘terror’ attack

The inspection, which took approximately three hours on New Year's Eve, saw uniformed officers board the yacht with their equipment. Meanwhile, a stewardess guided them through the vessel during the search.

A source revealed that the customs search was simply “routine.” Interestingly, Jeff Bezos was nowhere to be found on Koru during the turmoil. Despite the officers' presence, the guests' mood seemed largely undisturbed. At one point, however, a stewardess was spotted in conversation with Lauren Sánchez, likely briefing her on the situation.

Sánchez seemed unconcerned, enjoying the company of friends, including her ex-boyfriend, Tony Gonzalez with whom she shares a 23-year-old son, Nikko. The former NFL star, looking remarkably fit, even took a refreshing dip in the ocean while the inspection was underway.

Jeff Bezos' party in Aspen

The sunny yacht day followed a snowy celebration for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, 60, in Aspen, Colorado, where their winter getaway sparked wedding rumors. Whispers of a lavish $600 million New Year’s Eve wedding made the rounds, but Bezos was quick to shoot down the speculation with a firm denial on X.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos wrote on X. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on,” he continued, adding, “So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also joined the fun as they were spotted holding hands while exiting Matsuhisa, a sushi hotspot rumoured to be tied to the supposed wedding plans. Meanwhile, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner made an appearance at Bezos’ Aspen party, fresh from sharing drinks with Jennifer Lopez at Kemo Sabe. The high-profile gatherings kept the holiday season anything but quiet.