Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a romantic dip in the ocean on St Barts holiday. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio is riding high on the success of his latest movie, Don't Look Up these days. However, he is currently also enjoying a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, actor Camila Morrone.

Pictures of the two were clicked by paparazzi as they reached his favourite holiday spot, St Barts. The couple was seen with a few friends, strolling by the beach and later, taking a dip in the ocean. Camila, in a black bikini, smiled and gave Leo a hug.

Leo and Camila still haven't confirmed that they are dating each other. Since December 2017, they have been together. In February 2020, they made their Oscars debut and it was the first time he brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005.

Leo and Camila have a 23-year age gap between them. In December 2019, the 22-year-old model said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is enjoying a great run on Netflix. The film stars Leonardo as a scientist on a mission to let the world know about an approaching comet. He is joined by Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet and more.

Recently, scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew discovered a new type of tree, and decided to name it after Leonardo, who has been a long time advocate for environment and climate change. "This threatened and spectacular tree is named for the American actor and conservationist Leonardo DiCaprio, who, through several months in 2020, lobbied extensively on social media to draw attention to threats for the numerous rare Ebo species from the logging concession that had been announced at Ebo earlier that year," scientists wrote in journal PeerJ.

