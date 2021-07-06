Anupam Kher recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's response when he introduced himself as 'an Indian actor'

Actor Anupam Kher took a trip down the memory lane and has shared a throwback picture with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The Bollywood actor has recalled their conversation when they met at a Los Angeles event a few years ago. Taking to Instagram Anupam shared a monochrome picture and remembered Leonardo being 'kind and affectionate'.

Anupam Kher captioned his post, "I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films."

In the picture, Anupam can be seen wearing a dark suit over a white shirt. Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen is in a grey t-shirt under a jacket and sported a deerstalker hat. The duo stood next to each other with their hands on each other's shoulders as they posed for the camera.





Reacting to the pictures fans showered the actors with love. A fan wrote, "You are an inspiration to any actor who started after you." Another said, "Legends of Cinema." A third commented, "You are a popular celebrity sir Anupam." "@anupampkher sir no one needs your introduction.. You are already outstanding. ," said a fourth. A few fans wrote, "precious pic" and 'wonderful !'

Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram. On Monday, he dropped an old picture and penned a note paying tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The two had worked together in several films such as Vijay, Lamhe, Darr, Veer Zara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Yash Chopra died on October 21, 2012, a month before the release of his last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Meanwhile, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files. In May, he had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled Happy Birthday.