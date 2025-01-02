Elon Musk shares post blasting New Orleans FBI for sporting Taylor Swift bracelets amid ‘terror’ attack

Elon Musk has waded into controversy yet again, this time blasting the FBI’s New Orleans division for a seemingly lighthearted social media post. Re-sharing Senator Marsha Blackburn’s criticism, the Tesla owner targeted FBI agents sporting Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets. Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post her music directly on X (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

The backlash comes in the wake of a tragic incident on Bourbon Street, where a truck plowed through a crowd in New Orleans on New Year's Day. The attack left at least 15 people dead and around 30 injured. Authorities are investigating it as a potential act of terrorism and suspect the driver may not have acted alone.

Elon Musk calls out FBI Over Taylor Swift bracelet trend

Elon Musk and Taylor Swift's feud dates back to the 2024 presidential election campaign when the pop star publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's opponent. In response, Musk posted a controversial tweet that he later deleted following backlash. Trump has also taken several jabs at Swift since then.

Now, Musk has reignited tensions, this time taking to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the FBI for following pop culture trends. He reshared a post by Senator Marsha Blackburn, Musk showing agents wearing the Cruel Summer singer-inspired friendship bracelets. Blackburn, who Swift had vocally opposed during elections, added, "This is what the FBI New Orleans has been doing," alongside the image. She further called for the FBI to "return to its mission of investigating criminals and terrorists," referencing a recent terror attack in New Orleans.

The post in question dates back to October 27, 2024, and was posted on the authorities' official Facebook page. “#FBINewOrleans thanks all our new friends/Swifties who provided a little extra gear to our folks this weekend! Everything goes with camo.”

New Orleans terror attack update

The driver has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas. The suspect was reportedly killed by the cops at the scene. The incident took place in New Orleans' French Quarter during a crowded New Year's celebration. Among the fatalities were an aspiring nurse, a single mother, a father of two, and a former college football star. The identities of the victims are pending official release.

According to the investigating authorities, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in Jabbar's vehicle, with additional potential devices located in the French Quarter.

FBI Investigation:

Authorities suspect Jabbar did not act alone and are exploring ties to terrorist groups.

Investigators are extending their search to Houston and seeking public assistance.

The FBI confirmed the discovery of an ISIS flag attached to Jabbar's vehicle.

President Joe Biden stated there’s no confirmed link between this attack and the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas but investigations are ongoing.

Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas involved external fireworks or a bomb and was unrelated to the vehicle itself.