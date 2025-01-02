New Orleans attack live updates: Suspect, a US-born Army veteran, said he was 'inspired by ISIS' in online videos

New Orleans attack live updates: Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans attack live updates: Authorities reported that a driver of a pickup truck drove through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' busy French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring around 30 others on Wednesday. The suspect was shot and killed by police....Read More

The FBI is treating the incident as a potential “act of terrorism” and stated it does not believe “the driver acted alone”.

The attack has drawn responses from President Joe Biden, former President Trump, and other senior US officials. Elon Musk also suggested that the explosion of a Cybertruck might be linked to terrorism and potentially tied to the New Orleans attack.

Trump, who is set to be sworn in on January 20, has frequently blamed undocumented immigrants for crime in the US. The suspect in the New Orleans attack was an American and an Army veteran.

New Orleans is famous for its New Year's celebrations, which attract thousands to the French Quarter for live music and fireworks. The city had been scheduled to host the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game on Wednesday, but it was postponed until Thursday.

Revelations from FBI investigation

- Authorities stated that Bourbon Street was packed with revellers celebrating the arrival of 2025 when the attack took place. The crowds in New Orleans had also swelled in anticipation of the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame, which was postponed until Thursday.

- Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in the suspect's vehicle, according to an unidentified law enforcement official briefed on the case. Additional potential IEDs were also discovered in the city's French Quarter, the FBI confirmed.

- The FBI has warned that the suspect, 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, may not have acted alone. Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, was killed at the scene.

- Authorities have expanded their investigation to Houston and are seeking public assistance with any leads. They are working to determine whether Jabbar had any connections to terrorist groups.

- Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, stated in a press conference that the agency does not believe Jabbar acted alone.

- Jabbar enlisted in the Army in March 2007, working in human resources and IT. He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010, before transferring to the US Army Reserve in 2015. Jabbar served until July 2020, leaving with the rank of staff sergeant.

Las Vegas attack

In the Las Vegas incident, police reported that a Cybertruck approached the entrance of the Trump Las Vegas hotel, with smoke rising from the vehicle before a large explosion occurred. The driver was killed, and seven individuals suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

President Joe Biden stated that while law enforcement was investigating any "possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," there was "nothing to report on that score at this time."

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and a Trump ally, posted on his X platform, saying the company "confirmed" that the Cybertruck explosion was "caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed" and was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."