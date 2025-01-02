New Orleans attack live updates: Suspect, a US-born Army veteran, said he was 'inspired by ISIS' in online videos
New Orleans attack live updates: Authorities reported that a driver of a pickup truck drove through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' busy French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring around 30 others on Wednesday. The suspect was shot and killed by police....Read More
The FBI is treating the incident as a potential “act of terrorism” and stated it does not believe “the driver acted alone”.
The attack has drawn responses from President Joe Biden, former President Trump, and other senior US officials. Elon Musk also suggested that the explosion of a Cybertruck might be linked to terrorism and potentially tied to the New Orleans attack.
Trump, who is set to be sworn in on January 20, has frequently blamed undocumented immigrants for crime in the US. The suspect in the New Orleans attack was an American and an Army veteran.
New Orleans is famous for its New Year's celebrations, which attract thousands to the French Quarter for live music and fireworks. The city had been scheduled to host the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game on Wednesday, but it was postponed until Thursday.
Revelations from FBI investigation
- Authorities stated that Bourbon Street was packed with revellers celebrating the arrival of 2025 when the attack took place. The crowds in New Orleans had also swelled in anticipation of the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame, which was postponed until Thursday.
- Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in the suspect's vehicle, according to an unidentified law enforcement official briefed on the case. Additional potential IEDs were also discovered in the city's French Quarter, the FBI confirmed.
- The FBI has warned that the suspect, 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, may not have acted alone. Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, was killed at the scene.
- Authorities have expanded their investigation to Houston and are seeking public assistance with any leads. They are working to determine whether Jabbar had any connections to terrorist groups.
- Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, stated in a press conference that the agency does not believe Jabbar acted alone.
- Jabbar enlisted in the Army in March 2007, working in human resources and IT. He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010, before transferring to the US Army Reserve in 2015. Jabbar served until July 2020, leaving with the rank of staff sergeant.
Las Vegas attack
In the Las Vegas incident, police reported that a Cybertruck approached the entrance of the Trump Las Vegas hotel, with smoke rising from the vehicle before a large explosion occurred. The driver was killed, and seven individuals suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.
President Joe Biden stated that while law enforcement was investigating any "possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," there was "nothing to report on that score at this time."
Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and a Trump ally, posted on his X platform, saying the company "confirmed" that the Cybertruck explosion was "caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed" and was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."
New Orleans attack live updates: Suspect flew ISIS flag on his vehicle
New Orleans attack live updates: An ISIS flag was found attached to a staff extending from the trailer hitch of the rented vehicle, leading to an investigation into potential ties to terrorist organisations, according to the FBI.
"We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible. We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan told reporters, adding that investigators were exploring a "range of suspects."
New Orleans attack live updates: Islamic State-inspired driver expressed ‘a desire to kill’
New Orleans attack live updates: President Joe Biden stated Wednesday evening that the FBI discovered videos posted by the driver to social media hours before the attack, in which he said he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressed "a desire to kill."
The violent rampage transformed Bourbon Street, typically a festive area, into a scene of chaos, with maimed victims, bloodied bodies, and pedestrians rushing for safety inside nightclubs and restaurants. Along with the fatalities, dozens of others were injured. A college football playoff game at the nearby Superdome was postponed until Thursday. Dig deeper
New Orleans attack live updates: Suspect's brother says ‘what he did does not represent Islam’
New Orleans attack live updates: A man named Abdur Jabbar, from Beaumont, Texas, told The New York Times that he was the suspect's brother and described him as “a sweetheart really, a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring.”
He mentioned that the suspect had converted to Islam at a young age but clarified that “what he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalisation, not religion.”
According to the newspaper, Jabbar was twice married, with his second marriage ending in divorce in 2022. He had mentioned experiencing financial troubles in an email to his wife's lawyer.
New Orleans attack live updates: The New Orleans attack suspect, identified by the FBI as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was a US citizen from Texas. He appeared to be a real estate agent who had served in the military but faced financial struggles and a divorce.
In a YouTube video posted four years ago, Jabbar, speaking with a southern accent, highlighted his abilities as a "fierce negotiator" while promoting his property management services.
President Joe Biden informed reporters that, hours before the attack, Jabbar posted videos online suggesting he was "inspired by ISIS," based on information from investigators, who also used another name for the Islamic State militant group, AFP reported.