New York: 11 shot at in Queens nightclub mass shooting, say reports

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2025 12:22 PM IST

A mass shooting at Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York, has left at least 11 people injured, reported The Spectator Index.

Mass shooting at Amazura nightclub in Queens leaves 11 injured. (Screengrab)
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has not released details about the incident. Social media posts from locals and reporters showed a large police presence at the club.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center, sources told The New York Post.

The incident coincided with a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, where 15 were killed and more than 30 injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was fatally shot during the confrontation, sources told the New York Times.

In Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck rented via Turo caught fire outside the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday morning. The explosion resulted in one death and seven injuries, with authorities investigating it as a potential act of terrorism.

